Bayern eye key Benitez target to replace unsettled star on Liverpool radar

Bayern Munich are looking at Everton summer transfer target Luis Diaz as a potential successor for Liverpool-linked Kingsley Coman, a report claims.

Coman has proved a fantastic signing for the German giants following his 2015 move from Juventus. While he has scored 41 goals and assisted 50 others in 204 games, his winner in the 2020 Champions League final stands out.

Still, that moment came during – based on what reports have claimed – a much better time for him at the club.

Indeed, since then, doubts have surfaced over Coman’s contract, which runs out in the summer of 2023.

The current trend is towards him leaving the German champions and Liverpool and Tottenham reportedly have interest.

What’s more, a former Bayern sporting director believes that the Bavarians could soon cash in on the player.

According to TZ, Bayern have already begun the process of finding Coman’s replacement.

They believe Porto winger Diaz could fit the bill. Everton boss Rafael Benitez tried to bring the 24-year-old to Goodison Park this summer, but failed to do so.

In fact, the Toffees tried to include James Rodriguez in a deal, but Porto rejected such advances.

James is now closing in on a move to Qatar-based club Al-Rayyan, according to reports.

Diaz, though, has continued to be an explosive influence for Porto in the Primeira Liga. This season, he has scored five goals and assisted another in six games.

Last term, he caught Everton’s eye with 11 goals and six assists in 47 games across all competitions.

Bayern would reportedly have to pay €40million (£34million) for Diaz, whose contract only runs out in 2024.

Former Bayern chief predicts Coman sale

Coman reportedly became unsettled at the fact that Leroy Sane arrived at Bayern in 2020 and took the number 10 shirt – despite Coman feeling that he deserved it following his Champions League final goal.

Former Bayern sporting director Christian Nerlinger said recently of Coman’s future: “I don’t think he will stay in Munich. Bayern had a recent tendency to lose players for free.

“But you can’t do that in the long run, you have to sell players from time to time if the offer is right.

“Coman is an excellent player, but given the situation, I think Bayern will consider selling him.”

Bayern have started the Bundesliga season in strong fashion, with 13 points and 20 goals from five games.

