Anthony Gordon has taken a major step towards a potential Newcastle United exit after TEAMtalk learned that his camp have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich, though a move to Bavaria is far from a done deal and the agreement could be used as a premise for Premier League sides getting in on the action.

Sources have confirmed that discussions between Bayern and Gordon’s representatives have progressed positively, with the England international now open to a move to the Bundesliga champions as he looks to test himself at the very highest level of European football.

Newcastle are fully aware of the situation and know that Gordon and his entourage are actively exploring a transfer away from St James’ Park this summer, with the prospects of a summer transfer looking an increasingly likely scenario.

But while Bayern are currently leading the race, they are far from alone in their admiration of the 25-year-old winger.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea all remain interested in Gordon’s situation, while European champions Paris Saint-Germain have also held conversations over a possible move.

However, Bayern’s approach is currently viewed as the most advanced, with sources close to both the German giants and the player confirming that personal terms are effectively in place.

Despite that breakthrough, any deal remains difficult at this stage because of the sizeable gap in valuation between the two clubs…

READ MORE: PSG join hunt for Newcastle attacker in move that could have huge Liverpool, Arsenal implications

Bayern Munich value Anthony Gordon way below Newcastle demand

Bayern are understood to value Gordon at slightly above £50million, with the Bundesliga champions potentially willing to stretch towards the £60million (€70m, $81m) mark if negotiations advance.

Newcastle, though, have made it abundantly clear they will not entertain offers at that level.

The Magpies are demanding at least £75million (€87m, $101m) for the England star and are reminding all interested parties that Gordon has no release clause in his contract, meaning they remain under no pressure to sanction a sale.

Sources indicate Newcastle’s hierarchy have already communicated that stance directly to Gordon’s camp and to clubs monitoring the situation.

Gordon, for his part, is believed to be highly receptive to the idea of moving abroad, viewing a switch to Bayern, or another elite European side, as the next logical step in his development.

The former Everton attacker enjoyed another strong campaign on Tyneside and believes competing regularly for major honours and deep Champions League runs would elevate his game further.

At present, Bayern appear best placed, but unless the German champions significantly increase their offer, Newcastle are prepared to dig in and resist attempts to prise away one of Eddie Howe’s most important attacking players.

Pundit shocked by Gordon development

With news of Gordon’s agreement emerging, pundit Danny Murphy has expressed his surprise at the development and says he would be shocked if the 25-year-old winger moved to Germany.

Murphy said on talkSPORT: “I am a little surprised.

“I mean, I like Anthony Gordon. He has got great strengths and qualities.

“His consistency is a problem. Yes, he had that wonderful run in Europe this season, but a lot about it is that this is his highest scoring season.

“But when you look at where Bayern Munich are at, I don’t think he threatens the XI.

“He is not on Diaz’s level or Olise’s level.

“So, from a footballing perspective, I am looking at, of course, he is going to… if it does happen, amazing contract, they will pay him more than he is on at Newcastle, he is going to a club that are more likely to win things.

“They are going to play 60 games, so he will get games.

“He is not on the same level as Luis Diaz, and he is what, four years younger, three years younger.

“So, unless Munich have got some sort of plan, Olise is off somewhere, and Diaz is off somewhere, I don’t think.

“Okay, he has confidence in himself, fine, I am sure he has, he is that type of lad, but from a footballing perspective, as a player, I am trying to look at it from his point of view.

“Other than the financial gain, you are going to be sitting on the bench.”

The Magpies appear to be fighting a tide of stars who could quit the club this summer, with Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Sandro Tonali also strongly linked with moves away this summer.

On the incoming front, though, TEAMtalk has learned that Newcastle are the leading suitors to sign a brilliant Monaco midfielder rated in the £39m bracket.

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