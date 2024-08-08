Bayern Munich offer Barcelona 10-time champion who Flick loves, with favoured deal unlikely

Bayern Munich have reportedly offered Kingsley Coman to Barcelona, with a deal for favourite target Nico Williams now looking unlikely.

Barca have spent much of the summer transfer window obsessing over Williams. The Athletic Bilbao winger had a great La Liga campaign last time out, directly contributing to 19 goals, before helping Spain to Euro 2024 glory over the summer with two goals and an assist, including a goal in the final.

As such, it’s little surprise Barcelona wanted to gain his services for the coming season.

But their financial difficulties meant it would never be easy to buy a player with a release clause of £49million.

It was reported at one stage that Barca were close to being able to afford that, but they were to offer Williams a strange contract structure to be able to afford him.

But Barca have now signed Dani Olmo, which ties up a lot of money.

And some reports have suggested that Williams wants to remain with Bilbao for the coming season.

In any case, it’s said Barca are still hopeful that they can land the winger.

DON’T MISS: Barcelona transfers: FIVE players Hansi Flick could target for reunions after working with before

Coman offered as Williams alternative

Indeed, they are said to remain engaged with the transfer, but it’s very unlikely, partly due to their signing of Olmo.

They could still be able to bring in a new forward, though.

Indeed, Sport reports Bayern Munich have offered forward man Coman to Barca.

His future is uncertain at the Bundesliga outfit, having played just 17 times in the league last season, largely due to injury, though he did chip in with three goals and three assists.

It’s unclear how much Bayern would want to make from the 28-year-old, who has won 10 league titles in his career, eight with them and two in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Flick loves Coman

As such, it’s not yet clear whether or not Barca will be able to sign him.

But if it is possible, there’s a good chance that Flick pursues the deal.

Indeed, he managed Coman during two of the winger’s eight Bundesliga title-winning seasons, and he was directly involved in 17 goals during the latter, as well as six goals in seven Champions League games.

While the Frenchman’s fitness has faltered of late, he could make for a good player to add to Barca’s side for experience in playing big games, who can clearly still contribute when on the field.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Barcelona transfers of all time and how they fared: Coutinho, Dembele, Neymar…