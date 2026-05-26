Bayern Munich want to sign Anthony Gordon by offering up Alexander Nubel

Bayern Munich are reportedly planning to offer Newcastle a swap deal to make the move for Liverpool target Anthony Gordon ‘work for them.’

A few of Europe’s big hitters want to sign Gordon this summer. His Champions League form this season is one of the driving forces in that.

Indeed, he scored 10 goals and assisted two more, and Liverpool and Bayern took note.

TEAMtalk is aware that Bayern aren’t currently willing to pay the £75million Newcastle want for Gordon, but Magpies journalist Lee Ryder suggests they’re trying another way.

He states they are trying to include Alexander Nubel in a swap to ‘make the deal work for them.’

It’s suggested the goalkeeper, who kept 14 clean sheets on loan at Stuttgart this season, is not wanted by Bayern, though it’s not known if Newcastle would want him.

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Liverpool feel Gordon is attainable

TEAMtalk is aware that Bayern’s rival in the pursuit of Gordon, Liverpool, retain a strong interest in the Newcastle winger.

Indeed, he’s one of three main targets to potentially replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield, with Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola also being watched.

But Gordon is under serious consideration and is viewed as potentially the most attainable option on their list currently.

Sources suggest Liverpool’s interest should not be underestimated, with the Newcastle man a serious option to take the mantle of the departing Salah.