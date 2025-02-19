Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and Manuel Neuer are all in the last 18 months of their Bayern contracts

Bayern Munich have some big decisions to make this coming summer about the players that will be entering the final year of their contracts.

In fact, they are due for some big decisions before then, with the likes of Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich coming to the end of their contracts in 2025. To avoid being in a similar position next year, the Bundesliga giants will have to decide whether to renew or sell the next batch of players with expiring deals.

Jamal Musiala was due to be out of contract in 2026 but has just signed a new extension until 2030. But will Bayern Munich be giving new deals to anyone else who’s in the same boat as he was?

Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at the six Bayern players who will be entering the final year of their contracts in the summer and what the future may hold for them.

Serge Gnabry

Gnabry has been on Bayern’s books since 2017 and a part of their first-team squad since 2018, making him one of their longest-serving players.

The winger hit double figures of goals in each of his first five seasons at Bayern, but failed to last season as some injury issues caught up with him.

He hasn’t bounced back particularly effectively this season either; his last full-90-minute appearance in the Bundesliga, at the time of writing, was in August.

It’s been reported that Bayern want to replenish their options on the wing for next season, which might lead to Gnabry becoming a casualty.

However, there’s also a feeling in Germany that the former Arsenal player – who turns 30 in July – might dig his heels in to stay for the last year of his contract.

Bayern will be on the lookout for buyers, though, for a player whose effectiveness seems to be waning – bearing in mind his pace has been one of his biggest attributes historically, and that’s only going to go in one direction now – despite his previous peaks.

Verdict: SELL

Leon Goretzka

Similarly to Gnabry, Goretzka has been backed to see out the last year of his contract, despite Bayern preferring to regenerate his position.

Goretzka joined Bayern from Schalke in 2018 and is closing in on his 250th appearance for the club. He pops up with useful goals, too.

Bayern have been privately clear on their stance that Goretzka is available to leave this summer, despite Bayern boss Vincent Kompany calling him a role model in January and board member Max Eberl echoing similar thoughts.

The midfielder changed his agents in November, but that wasn’t necessarily a sign of him wanting to move. The 30-year-old has eyes on an eighth season in Munich, but it remains to be seen if he will be granted it.

Goretzka earns a salary of €13m a year, which might not be sustainable if his gametime is going to reduce further (he only started five times in the first half of the Bundesliga season this term).

Verdict: SELL

Raphael Guerreiro

Bayern utilised the free-agency market to sign Raphael Guerreiro in 2023 after he had built up seven years of Bundesliga experience with Borussia Dortmund.

The left-back has since played more than 50 times for Bayern and has been a fairly regular starter this season (sometimes even at right-back).

At 31, the Portugal international’s best years might be behind him, but his experience is useful for the group.

Bayern were bracing themselves to lose Alphonso Davies this summer until they convinced him to renew, so Guerreiro is unlikely to be a regular starter next season, but there appears to be little point in selling him this summer.

Instead, Bayern should consider allowing Guerreiro to enter the final year of his contract, before making a decision on whether he can stay beyond 2026 further down the line.

Verdict: KEEP

Manuel Neuer

Bayern announced in early February that Neuer had extended his contract until the end of next season, which will be the goalkeeping legend’s 15th at the club.

With more than 550 appearances to his name for Bayern, the 2014 World Cup winner will go down as an all-time great. All good things must come to an end, but when will that be for Neuer?

Turning 39 in March, Neuer is Bayern’s most experienced player. In January, though, they started glancing to the future of their goalkeeping department by signing Jonas Urbig from Koln.

And Neuer acknowledges he will start sharing his gametime more with Urbig next season – although he hasn’t ruled out staying at Bayern beyond then.

“The club and I wanted to extend for one year. We’ll see what happens,” Neuer said when addressing his latest contract renewal.

“We’ve discussed things and will obviously try to make sure Jonas can develop. That can only happen when he plays.

“That will only happen in discussion with the coach and the goalkeeping team. I think he’s really good, he has integrated well in the middle of a season.”

Neuer is currently scheduled to stay at Bayern until he is 40. If he wants to remain any longer, a pay-cut would almost certainly have to be explored. But there can be little harm in keeping him around as a mentor figure.

Verdict: KEEP

Dayot Upamecano

After Musiala’s recent contract extension, there is optimism in Germany that Upamecano will be the next to sign a new deal with Bayern – even before any of their players out of contract sooner at the end of the current season.

Discussions with the defender have been going well, which could lead to him committing to the club for the remainder of his prime years.

Upamecano is now 26 years old and enjoying his fourth season at Bayern since a move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021.

The expectation is that Bayern will tie him down until 2029, when he will be 30 years old, with the option of an extra year.

On the topic of a renewal, Upamecano said in January: “I still have time. But I’m very happy. With the development, with our team, with the relationship with Vincent Kompany. I hope to continue.”

Verdict: KEEP

Gabriel Vidovic

As with Guerreiro earlier, but at a different stage of his career, Gabriel Vidovic’s Bayern future could be a case of wait and see before making a decision.

The 21-year-old forward was recalled from a loan spell at Mainz in January due to a combination of his lack of gametime and Mathys Tel’s exit to Tottenham on loan.

“Gabriel Vidovic is a very talented forward who we hold high hopes for at Bayern,” said sporting director Christoph Freund upon his return.

The Croatia Under-21 international was prolific for Bayern’s reserves in the 2021-22 season, but will have to prove himself in the first team over the next six-to-18 months.

Verdict: KEEP (but loan out)