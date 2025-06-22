Bayern Munich are reportedly considering an eye-catching move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, while two Liverpool stars also figure highly on their shortlist.

Sane, 29, has decided to sign for Galatasaray on a free transfer after a breakdown in contract negotiations with Bayern, with his current deal expiring on June 30.

Sane notched 61 goals and 55 assists in 221 games for Bayern after joining from Manchester City five years ago, so replacing him will be no easy task.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern are interested in Martinelli and discussions are ongoing behind the scenes over a transfer. “Our Story: Bayern are discussing a transfer of Gabriel Martinelli (24) of Arsenal London,” Falk posted on X.

In an article on his CFBayernInsider website, Falk writes: “There is said to have been contact with Gabriel Martinelli’s management. The 24-year-old, whose contract expires in 2027, has a market value of €55m [£47.1m].

“What’s interesting is that this isn’t the first time the Arsenal winger’s name has come up at Säbener Straße. Former FC Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel had already discussed Martinelli during his time in Munich.

However, Martinelli isn’t alone on the shortlist, with two Liverpool wingers also being considered by Kompany and Co.

READ MORE: Elite Prem star to REJECT Arsenal for Liverpool with Anfield agreement close

Bayern Munich also keen on Liverpool duo

Falk adds in his report Bayern are also admirers of Liverpool star Cody Gakpo, while his Reds teammate Luis Diaz has also captured the attention of the German side’s director of sport Max Eberl.

“The opportunity to sign the former FC Porto star [Luis Diaz] arose because Real Madrid have decided not to sell Rodrygo,” Falk writes.

“New coach Xabi Alonso does not want to sell the Brazilian. Previously, Diaz had actually already reached a preliminary agreement with Los Blancos. Now, Bayern are suddenly in the game!”

Liverpool would be open to selling Diaz for the right price should they be able to sign a suitable replacement, with Newcastle star Anthony Gordon still on their radar. They have not put a firm price tag on Diaz yet, however.

The 28-year-old Colombian notched an impressive 17 goals and eight assists for Liverpool in 2024/25, which is superior to Martinelli’s return of 10 goals and six assists for Arsenal.

Whether Arsenal would be willing to sell Martinelli is unclear. With his contract expiring in 2027, they could be forced into a decision if he doesn’t sign an extension, even if they’re under no immediate pressure.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are looking to sign a new left-winger, who could potentially replace Martinelli if he leaves.

They are huge admirers of Athletic Club star Nico Williams, but he looks set to head to Barcelona, so Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta may need to move elsewhere.

DON’T MISS: The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Wirtz to Liverpool straight to 1st

Latest Arsenal and Liverpool news

🔴 Arsenal, Man City in transfer scrap for classy Club World Cup talent – sources

🔴 Arsenal make big Rodrygo transfer decision with ‘significant sale’ planned

👉 Barcelona set timeline for stunning signing of top Liverpool target

👉 Record-breaking Liverpool star becomes ‘key target’ for Prem rival