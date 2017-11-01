Bayern Munich plotting sensational double swoop on Arsenal

Bayern Munich are considering a January raid on Arsenal for one of their forward stars, according to claims in the German media.

Bild claims new Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes is keen to bring in striker cover and competition for Robert Lewandowski when the transfer window opens and is eyeing up a raid on the Gunners.

The German publication claims both Alexandre Lacazette and, more incredibly, Danny Welbeck are the two players that Heynckes is considering, with the Bundesliga giants ready to contact Arsenal to see if they’d cash in on either player.

The German newspaper state that it’s possible that Arsene Wenger would allow one of the pair to leave in January should an appropriate offer come in.

The Gunners, of course, only signed Lacazette from Lyon over the summer in a club record £52million deal and the France striker has made a solid start, scoring five times in his first 10 games.

Welbeck, meanwhile, joined Arsenal in a £16million switch from Manchester United on transfer deadline day in September 2014. Injuries have blighted his time at the Emirates, with the player scoring 20 goals in 75 appearances for the club.