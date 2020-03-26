Bayern Munich propose intriguing swap deal to Man City for Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich have reportedly proposed an intriguing swap deal to Manchester City in their bid to prize Leroy Sane away from the Etihad.

Sane has consistently been linked with a move back to homeland with Bayern, and a deal was thought to be close last summer before the winger picked up the serious knee injury that has kept him out for the season so far.

But according to a report in BILD (via FourFourTwo), the Bundesliga giants have suggested a swap deal that would see versatile Austria international David Alaba move to the Etihad, and City ace Sane move the other way.

Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi is said to have already pitched the idea to the reigning Premier League champions, who have taken it under consideration.

However, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be interested in the versatile defender, which could throw a spanner in the works of that proposed deal.

Sane also has a deal running until the summer of 2021 and City run the risk of losing him for free if he doesn’t agree a fresh deal this summer.

The winger has only made one appearance for the club this season in the Community Shield back in August, whereas Alaba has featured regularly for Bayern, scoring one goal in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, City have been potentially rocked by the news that Kevin de Bruyne is once again considering his long-term future at the club.

The Belgian is currently waiting to hear about the club’s Champions League ban before committing to remaining at the Etihad Stadium in the long-term. Read more…