Bayern Munich's move for Joao Palhinha could be good news for Man Utd

Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha and discussions over the transfer fee are ‘advanced’, while the impending deal has also paved the way for Manchester United to secure a blockbuster move of their own.

Palhinha made an instant impact in the Premier League upon joining Fulham from Sporting Lisbon in a £20m transfer two summers ago. The destructive Portugal international led all Premier League players in the tackles metric during the 2022/23 campaign. Palhinha, now 28, also developed a handy habit of chipping in with goals from deep.

Bayern Munich took note and launched an attempt to sign Palhinha 12 months ago.

Personal terms were quickly ironed out and a deal with Fulham worth €65m was signed off. Palhinha travelled to Munich and even conducted early media duties for the club, though the move collapsed at the eleventh hour after Fulham failed to find an adequate replacement.

Palhinha did not let the botched move affect his displays and once again anchored Fulham’s midfield to great effect last season. Indeed, the no-nonsense midfielder led the league in tackles for the second year running.

Unfortunately for Fulham, Bayern’s interest never subsided and according to various sources, a transfer at the second time of asking is now on the cards.

Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with Palhinha who will sign either a four or five year deal.

The exact length of the deal agreed between the club and player isn’t yet clear, though it won’t be long before that minor detail becomes public knowledge.

In any case, Bayern and Fulham are now deep in discussions over the transfer fee and the clubs are expected to settle on a sum in the €40m-€45m range.

All being well, the move could officially cross the line prior to Euro 2024 getting underway on June 14. Palhinha will have a prominent role to play for Portugal in the tournament.

The exit will be another big blow to Fulham who have already seen centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo join Chelsea on a free transfer.

Palhinha transfer good news for Man Utd

Major changes are coming at Bayern on the back of their first trophyless season in over a decade.

New boss Vincent Kompany and sporting director Max Eberl are ready to overhaul their squad and Palhinha is the first of many who’ll arrive.

To free up both room and funds for the revamp, Sky Germany recently listed six players Bayern have put up for sale.

That’s where Manchester United come in, with centre-back Matthijs De Ligt – a long-term United target – among those to be transfer-listed.

The Red Devils are seeking one and more probably two new additions at centre-half this summer.

Raphael Varane is leaving as a free agent, while the club will listen to offers for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Jonny Evans is in discussions over signing a contract extension, though the 36-year-old would only be viewed as steady back-up if re-signing.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is United’s No 1 target at the heart of defence. Dutch international De Ligt is another they hold strong interest in and prior reports claimed he has given the go-ahead to joining Man Utd.

Why Bayern are selling De Ligt

De Ligt’s time in Bavaria has soured of late, with the 24-year-old losing his place as a regular starter last term. To the surprise of many, January recruit Eric Dier consistently kept De Ligt out of the eleven in the second half of the campaign.

De Ligt is open to a change and Bayern will sign off on a sale if bids in the €60m region are tabled.

The Dutchman’s direct replacement at the heart of defence could be Jonathan Tah of Bayer Leverkusen who Bayern are ramping up their efforts to sign.

Tah’s arrival plus splashing out on Palhinha means Bayern need to generate sizeable sums from player sales of their own.

De Ligt – much to Man Utd’s delight – is a prime candidate to depart.

