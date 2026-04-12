Man Utd among Prem trio sent strong Bayern Munich message over signing elite midfielder – sources

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been told they can forget about signing Bayern Munich star Aleksandar Pavlovic this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is regarded as one of the finest young players in his position in world football, and his rapid rise has not gone unnoticed among Europe’s elite.

As previously reported by our sources, both Chelsea and Man City have been keeping close tabs on Pavlovic’s development, while Man Utd have also been carrying out detailed checks on the Germany international.

However, any hopes of a summer swoop have been firmly shut down.

Sources report that enquiries have been made with Pavlovic’s camp in recent months, but all interested parties have received the same clear message – his situation remains unchanged, and he is not available for transfer.

We can also confirm that Pavlovic has no interest in leaving Bayern Munich and remains fully committed to continuing his development at the Allianz Arena.

The stance has been reinforced across the board.

Sources can also reveal that Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have made checks on the midfielder’s situation, only to be told the same.

Despite attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, Bayern have no intention of entertaining offers, while Pavlovic himself is understood to be focused on establishing himself as a long-term cornerstone of the club’s midfield.

Munich-born Pavlovic would have no shortage of options should he ever consider a move away, but for now, both player and club are aligned and suitors have been left in no doubt that a transfer this summer is off the table.

Pavlovic, who has scored three goals and also added an assist in 31 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season, is due back in action on Wednesday evening when the German giants host Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Vincent Kompany’s men lead 2-1 from the first leg of their quarter-final tie and the favourites to book a last-four clash with either current holders PSG or Liverpool.

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More Bayern Munich news: Neuer exit delay; Salah swoop

Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur are among a number of clubs being left in limbo by Manuel Neuer’s delayed decision over his future, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool icon Mo Salah is exploring his options for next season and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been linked with a shock move, as the Reds actively search out potential replacements, with an ‘interesting’ target revealed.

Finally, Real Madrid are reportedly planning an offer which would shatter their transfer record for a Bayern Munich star who put in a ‘virtuoso’ performance against them.

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