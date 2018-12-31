Bayern Munich star clarifies future amid persistent Chelsea, Man Utd links

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has once again addressed speculation surrounding his future amid links with the Premier League.

Lewandowski recently admitted that he had concrete offers to leave the club during the summer, with both Manchester United and Chelsea linked with a move, as well as Real Madrid.

His agent Pini Zahavi did confirm that an exit was possible after four years in Bavaria earlier in the year, but he remained put in the end.

Now, the Poland international – who has a contract with Bayern until 2021 – has seemingly poured cold water on the chances of a move to England any time soon.

“There’s a very good chance I’ll be here for a long time yet,” Lewandowski told Sport Bild.

“I’m not thinking about going anywhere else. Since putting the rumours to rest, my heart has been 100 per cent with Bayern.

“I fully identify with the club. I could definitely see myself ending my career at Bayern.”

