Bayern Munich star confirms he rejected Man Utd switch

Thomas Muller has admitted that he did once consider a move to Manchester United, but couldn’t tear himself away from Bayern Munich.

The German was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during Louis van Gaal’s time in charge, and Muller at one stage looked likely to make the switch.

However, he says it did not take long to commit his future to Bayern – just because of how much they wanted him.

“There was a stage when the subject arose two years ago when I considered it, but then the club immediately backed me and I was told I belong here,” he told German magazine Kicker.

“I didn’t have to think about it a great deal after Bayern said we are counting on you and that you are an important man for us.”