Bayern Munich star set to snub Man Utd move, says agent

Robert Lewandowski’s agent has dismissed reports linking the Bayern Munich striker with a move to Manchester United.

The Independent claimed on Tuesday morning that United were set to ‘switch their attentions’ to the Poland frontman after seeing a number of obstacles in their pursuit of top target Antoine Griezmann.

It was claimed in the report that United were ready to try for Lewandowski or Kylian Mbappe of Monaco after cooling their interest in the Atletico Madrid man.

But Lewandowski’s agent Maik Barthel had waved away the idea that his client could join Manchester United.

The Polish striker only signed a new contract in Munich in December, and has established himself as perhaps the finest centre forward in world football since moving from Borussia Dortmund.

“Does any top player in the world want to be a plan B?” was Barthel’s reply when asked by ESPN whether there was any truth in the rumours.

United would surely have more luck with Mbappe, but Monaco would hold out for a huge fee and there are still question marks over Anthony Martial, their last young striker signing from Monaco.