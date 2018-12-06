One Bayern Munich star has reportedly told a former team-mate where he intends to play next season, amid continued links with a Premier League move.

Recent reports suggested that James Rodriguez is set for talks with Bayern Munich over his future, amid continued interest from Manchester United and Juventus.

The Colombian star joined the Bundesliga giants on a two-year loan deal from Real last summer. The agreement was worth €10m, with Bayern also possessing a €35m option to buy at the end of that spell.

A number of reports have also claimed Rodriguez could still move to the Premier League with United long-term admirers, seek to return to the Bernabeu or try his luck in Italy.

But Bild believe that Bayern are keen to keep the 27-year-old – although the player wants to clarify his future quickly amid interest from the Italian champions and United.

A Don Balon report last week even claimed Liverpool have entered the race to sign the former Monaco star having seen him fall out of favour under boss Niko Kovac.

However, Don Balon are now stating that Rodriguez has told Luka Modric that he will be a Real Madrid player next season.

With Zinedine Zidane no longer at the helm, the Colombian star may face a brighter future at the Bernabeu, although the nature of the loan deal makes it difficult.

The report also suggests that Arsenal are one of the teams interested in signing Rodriguez, but that all suitors are set to be disappointed with a return to Real the most likely.