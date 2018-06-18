Bayern Munich star is ‘dreaming’ of Liverpool move

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso is reportedly ‘dreaming’ that Liverpool make a move for him.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is still looking to strengthen his midfield, despite the arrivals of Fabinho and Naby Keita, particularly with Emre Can’s imminent exit and the decision to pull out of a move for Nabil Fekir.

And Tolisso has appeared to buck the trend of keeping quiet on transfer talk, with Calcio Insider reporting that “Tolisso wants Premier League (move) and dream (is) Liverpool,”

The France international only joined Bayern from Lyon last summer for €41.5million but has a real desire to move to Anfield at some point in his career.

Tolisso, who started France’s opening World Cup win over Australia at the weekend, scored an impressive 10 goals and notched seven assists in 40 games across all competitions for Bayern last season.

Klopp could be pushed into trying to land the midfielder, particularly given Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s long-term injury prognosis and the fact that James Milner is in the latter stages of his career.

However, the signing of a new goalkeeper remains Liverpool’s main priority this summer and a former Reds star believes they should break the bank to try and beat Real Madrid to the signing of Roma stopper Alisson.

