Rio Ngumoha, Jeremy Doku and Florian Wirtz are all on Bayern Munich's radar

Bayern Munich are considering ambitious moves for top Liverpool and Manchester City stars as major question marks hang over the long-term futures of superstar duo Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Having just secured Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane to a lucrative new contract extension until 2029 earlier this month, the Bundesliga champions are suddenly facing up to the daunting prospect of having to replace two of their other marquee forwards.

As we revealed earlier this year, Olise is firmly in the sights of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are both plotting blockbuster moves to lure the 24-year-old to La Liga.

Premier League heavyweights have also been circling, with Arsenal having added the France international to their transfer shortlist ahead of 2027, while Liverpool and Manchester City have both monitored his availability in recent months as English clubs look to tempt him back across the Channel.

However, despite that persistent Premier League interest, we understand that Olise has little desire to return to England at this stage of his career.

Bayern remain insistent that they want to reward Olise with a new contract, yet as it stands, the prospect of an extension is far from being finalised. With the former Crystal Palace winger’s current deal due to expire in 2029, the growing interest from Spain’s two biggest clubs has left his long-term future at the Allianz Arena shrouded in uncertainty.

While Olise’s situation remains unresolved, so too does that of Musiala.

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TEAMtalk sources confirmed over the weekend that Bayern’s hierarchy are actively considering what steps to take with the 23-year-old forward, who is managing a neurological dysfunction that causes brief absence seizures – a form of epilepsy.

Senior figures in Munich have openly declared that they doubt whether Musiala can recapture his previous peak levels, the form that saw him handed a massive contract back in 2025.

With the possibility of losing one or both of their talismanic attackers, Bayern’s recruitment department are working hard on contingency plans across Europe – with the Premier League proving a primary hunting ground.

Bayern Munich targeting Ngumoha, Wirtz and Doku

We understand that the German giants continue to pursue Liverpool sensation Rio Ngumoha, who underlined his rapid rise by scoring and assisting in Sunday’s 4-0 demolition of Manchester United at Anfield.

However, Bayern’s hopes of prising the 18-year-old away from Merseyside face a significant hurdle, with Liverpool close to finalising a new long-term deal for the teenager.

Bayern also remain firmly on the trail of another Liverpool star in the shape of Florian Wirtz.

While completing a deal for the Germany international looks extremely difficult given his central importance under Andoni Iraola- having also netted and assisted against United on Sunday – Bayern’s interest should not be played down.

Their admiration for Wirtz has never wavered, and heading into 2027, their pursuit could accelerate.

We can also reveal that Bayern boss Vincent Kompany has his eyes on former club Manchester City, with compatriot Jeremy Doku emerging as a key name on their radar.

Although the Belgium international signed a new five-year contract extension until 2031 back in August, he has seen his Premier League starts limited to just four appearances so far this season under new City manager Enzo Maresca – a situation that has alerted Kompany and Munich’s recruitment team ahead of the upcoming windows.

Alongside their high-profile Premier League targets, Bayern are closely monitoring a standout Bundesliga trio as they weigh up domestic alternatives – keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen’s Ibrahim Maza, Cologne’s Said El Mala, and RB Leipzig’s Norway international Antonio Nusa.

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