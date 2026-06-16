Bayern Munich are on the verge of completing a major double swoop after accelerating moves for Ismael Saibari and Nathaniel Brown, with TEAMtalk understanding both transfers are now agreed in principle, despite rival enquiries from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Bundesliga giants have moved quickly to secure two of Europe’s most sought-after young talents and sources have confirmed there is growing confidence inside Bayern that both signings will be wrapped up before the weekend, with only minor details remaining before the deals are finalised.

TEAMtalk revealed over the weekend that Bayern had launched moves for PSV Eindhoven star Saibari and Eintracht Frankfurt full-back Brown, with the German champions set to invest around €110million (£95.1m / £127.6m) on the duo.

Now, TEAMtalk can reveal that both players are expected to undergo medical examinations in North America in the coming days, where they are currently participating in the World Cup finals with their respective nations.

While Bayern have made significant progress, there was late interest from the Premier League in both players.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Arsenal made contact with Brown’s representatives in recent days as they explored alternative defensive options.

However, the Gunners were quickly informed that the Germany international’s move to Bayern was effectively completed and that there was little prospect of reopening discussions.

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Arsenal, Man Utd handed transfer blows by Bayern Munich

Arsenal’s enquiry came after Bayern had already seen off interest from both Man Utd and Chelsea, who had also tracked Brown closely during his breakout campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old’s ability to operate at left-back, wing-back and further forward on the flank made him an attractive proposition for several Premier League clubs, but Bayern’s early work proved decisive.

A similar story unfolded with Saibari.

The Morocco international has emerged as one of the most exciting attacking players in Dutch football and his performances for PSV have attracted attention from across Europe.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd recently made enquiries regarding the 24-year-old as they continue their search for a versatile attacking addition capable of operating across multiple positions.

However, sources indicate Saibari’s representatives delivered the same message that Brown’s camp had already communicated elsewhere: his agreement with Bayern is already in place.

The timing of those enquiries came after both players made impressive starts to their World Cup campaigns.

Saibari and Brown each found the net in their nations’ opening matches, further underlining why they have become such coveted figures in the transfer market.

Their performances have only reinforced Bayern’s belief that they are securing two players capable of becoming key figures for both club and country over the coming years.

Bayern set to seal £95.1m double deal imminently

TEAMtalk understands all major aspects of both deals have now been agreed, with discussions focusing on final administrative details before contracts are signed.

Barring any late complications, Bayern expect to complete the double transfer before the weekend, delivering another statement of intent from the Bundesliga champions.

For Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea, it represents a frustrating outcome after making late attempts to position themselves in the race.

But Bayern’s groundwork, combined with agreements already reached with both players, has left rival clubs with little room to manoeuvre with both set to become Bayern Munich players in the near future.

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