Bayern Munich plot shock January move for Man Utd star; Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring him in

Bayern Munich will push to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in January if they miss out on Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, it has been claimed.

The German giants came close to signing Palhinha this summer after manager Thomas Tuchel made him a top target, but now the midfielder has signed a new contract with Fulham.

As a result, Tuchel is considering alternative options to the Portugal international and one of the names on his transfer shortlist is McTominay.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford due to Man Utd signing several new midfielders.

Last season, the Scotsman made 24 Premier League appearances, but only 10 from the start, as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen largely took his place.

This summer, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat have joined, and McTominay has so far played 92 minutes in the league, and that’s before Amrabat has even gotten onto the pitch.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Fulham made a deadline day move for McTominay but the Scotsman turned down the switch in favour of remaining at Old Trafford.

It now seems, however, that McTominay could seal a shock move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Tuchel considers bringing in McTominay

According to The Mirror, Bayern Munich could make an attempt to sign McTominay in January if they fail to sign Palhinha again.

It’s worth noting that despite signing a new contract with Fulham, Bayern have ‘promised’ Palhinha that they will make another bid for him when the transfer window re-opens. He remains keen on the move.

Despite this, the report suggests that Tuchel ‘wants to offer McTominay the chance to play at another of Europe’s biggest clubs’. While he’s currently at one, things aren’t the same as they once were, both on a personal level for the Scotsman and for the club.

As mentioned, McTominay hasn’t had a consistent spot in the starting XI for a few seasons. Man Utd haven’t won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired after the 2012/13 season, either.

The offer of trophies at Bayern Munich could be tempting for McTominay, much more so than a move to Fulham.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Bundesliga champions make a concrete bid for the Man Utd man in January.

