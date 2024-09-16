Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl is ready to ramp up his efforts to tie Jamal Musiala down to a major new contract at the Allianz Arena, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that Manchester City and Chelsea hold a genuine interest in signing the star if the opportunity were to arise.

The Bundesliga giants have a number of stars approaching the end of their current arrangements, with Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer and Alphonso Davies all seeing deals with Bayern Munich expiring at the end of the current campaign.

And while the retention of all those stars are important to Bayern’s future success, there are few contract sagas more pressing to them right now than Musiala, even though his current arrangement does not expire until summer 2026.

Sources have suggested that the German giants have made it clear they would like to renew his deal and offer terms that would keep him in the Bundesliga for the foreseeable future.

The Germany international is seen as one of the best talents in the world but with very close friendships and ties to players in the Premier League, they are all too aware that interest from some of English football’s heavyweights is indeed very strong.

Man City’s interest in Musiala has long been reported by TEAMtalk but they are not the only Premier League club interested in the Bayern star.

As we have previously reported, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keen on Musiala, as well as LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

At this stage, Man City could be considered favourites to sign Musiala at this stage, with Pep Guardiola keen to bring in a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who is reaching the final years of his career and is out of contract in the summer of 2025.

Amid interest from Saudi Arabia it is unknown if the 33-year-old will pen an extension at the Etihad, so the Cityzens could make a big-money move for Musiala next summer to replace him.

Bayern out to avoid making the same mistake as Chelsea

At this stage, however, City are still unsure of the City legend’s plans and whether he will be tempted to make the move to the Saudi Pro-League.

Bayern, for their part, are not focusing on the noises coming from elsewhere over Musiala though and sporting diretor Eberl will continue to try and tie Musiala down to fresh terms over the next few months.

Musiala was on the books at Chelsea as a youth player before he joined Bayern as a 16-year-old after the Bavarian giants agreed a compensation package for the youngster worth around £170,000 (€200,000).

Chelsea’s chiefs will no doubt regret losing the talented attacking midfielder as he has gone on to become one of the Bundesliga’s biggest stars in recent years.

They continue to keeping tabs on his situation and despite signing the likes of Joao Felix, would be tempted to move should the opportunity present itself.

A stay looks most likely

Given the current state of the transfer market, it appears unlikely that any clubs will be able to afford to spring Musiala from his Bayern commitments.

What’s more the player has done very well at Bayern and is set to continue playing a key role for the club.

However, that will all change if they cannot agree a contract extension in time given his strong connection to the Premier League.

Bayern have returned to the negotiating table though which suggests that they will be willing to meet the player’s demands.

Jamal Musiala has impressed at Bayern

At just 21 years old Musiala has already put up some impressive numbers at Bayern having played 167 matches for the first team, contributing 45 goals and 32 assists.

Most of those appearances were as an attacking midfielder but he can also play in central midfield, down the wings and on either flank of the engine room.

He was the joint top-scorer at the 2024 European Championships with three goals to his name.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany is a big fan of Musiala and feels he could be a future Ballon d’Or winner.

“Jamal has the potential to be one of the top 3 players in the world. He shouldn’t change anything and should carry on. We are happy to have him at the club,” Kompany said.

