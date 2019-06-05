Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed Bayern Munich will make a renewed attempt to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City this summer – but have challenged the player to show he wants the move.

Sane is contracted to the domestic treble winners for the next two seasons but has been the subject of an €80m approach from Bayern Munich, who are looking to fill the sizeable shoes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery

And following the news last week that their £70.7m offer has been knocked back, it was thought Bayern would be forced to look elsewhere after expressing their exasperation at the fees required to sign Premier League stars.

However, the Bundesliga champions’ CEO Rummenigge insists their efforts to sign Sane are not over and has pledged to increase their efforts if the player makes it clear he wants the move to the Allianz Arena.

“We have not made an offer for Leroy Sane. It is far from that,” he told Sport Bild.

“First, the player has to decide if he can imagine coming to Bayern. If that’s the case, then we’ll go into concrete negotiations with Manchester City.

“The player is the most important factor. Apparently, Leroy has not yet decided. Hasan Salihamidzic [Bayern’s sporting director] is leading the talks there.

“I think the player is exciting. Both in footballing quality and in terms of the type of player he is.”

Renato Sanches ready to leave Bayern Munich

Bayern can expect a busy summer in the transfer market, with one of their former targets, Callum Hudson-Odoi, looks likely to stay at Chelsea amid talks he’s been offered a £100,000 a week deal.

One man who could be on the way out, however, is Renato Sanches, who has largely disappointed since moving to the club from Benfica and struggled badly during a loan stint at Swansea two years ago and is determined to move on to rejuvenate his career.

Speaking to Kicker, the 21-year-old revealed: “I said goodbye to Niko Kovac on Wednesday. Whether it was only for the summer break or forever, I do not know at the moment.

“I want to play more.

“I do not know if it makes sense to try again. I’ve played too little, I’m disappointed about that.

“Sometimes I asked myself, ‘why is that?’ All the young players like Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman play. Just not me. And I showed in training that I’m a good player.

“I think I have had the least chances of the young players.

“I do not want a new loan move. Should I leave, then I want it to be completely.”

