Bayern Munich unsurprisingly have the biggest wage bill in the Bundesliga and have even been able to attract some top talent away from the Premier League in recent years.

Usually the dominant force in German football, Bayern saw their run of 11 consecutive league titles ended by Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, but are once again at the summit a year later. In all honesty, it’s the least they should expect when you consider how much they are paying compared to their competitors.

Bayern’s payroll for players isn’t just the biggest in the Bundesliga – it’s bigger than the second and third put together. In fact, the only side that can mathematically still catch them in the title race – Leverkusen – could pay their players three times over and still have a smaller wage bill than Bayern.

14 of the 15 best-paid players in the Bundesliga play for Bayern. The top 10 all do – and here they are.

Wages are listed as what they earn per week, and the conversions to pounds are rounded to the nearest thousand and are based on the exchange rates at the time of writing, which are subject to change.

10. Michael Olise (€259,615 / £223,000)

Olise attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League and Europe towards the end of his time with Crystal Palace, but it was Bayern who won the race to sign him in the summer of 2024.

The winger agreed a five-year contract for his first taste of European football, through which he more than doubled his salary.

He had signed an improved contract with Palace a year before his move to Bayern, but it was still dwarfed by what he would go on to earn in Germany.

“The talks with FC Bayern were very positive, and I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club,” Olise said when joining the club. “It’s a great challenge, and that’s exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years.”

Olise has made an impression in his new surroundings too, reaching 30 goal contributions for his debut season in April.

=7. Alphonso Davies (€288,462 / £248,000)

One of three players in joint-seventh place on Bayern’s wage bill, Davies ended speculation over a move to Real Madrid by signing a new contract in February.

His new terms will last until 2030, but Bayern won’t get much value in return for a while due to the ACL injury that the left-back suffered in late March.

To convince Davies to stay, when it seemed he was likely to move to Madrid on a Bosman transfer, Bayern increased his wages from €11.25m per year to €15m per year.

If he fulfils the length of his new deal, Davies will have surpassed a decade of service to Bayern, who brought him to Europe from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018.

When he originally joined Bayern in January 2019, he was given a salary worth just €10,000 per week, but by April 2020 – after consolidating his status as a first-team player – he was ready to be rewarded with a salary more than 21 times greater.

=7. Thomas Muller (€288,462 / £248,000)

We now know that Muller will be leaving Bayern at the end of the season when his contract expires, 17 years after his first-team debut.

The final contract of his Bayern career was agreed in December 2023, when he dropped from earning €20.5m per season to €15m. It took the forward back to a similar salary to what he’d been earning throughout his late twenties.

Muller is understood to have earned more than €165m from Bayern during his career, in which he has won more than 30 trophies with them.

Thomas Muller moves level with Lionel Messi in joint-third for the most all-time #UCL appearances 🙌#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/PqrFnCOdPm — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 16, 2025

“My 25 years as an FC Bayern Munich player will come to an end in the summer,” Muller said when his upcoming departure was announced. “It’s been an incredible journey, shaped by unique experiences, great encounters and unforgettable triumphs.

“I feel immense gratitude and joy that I got to make this career with my beloved club. The special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will always remain.”

However, the 35-year-old hasn’t stated he will be retiring and it remains to be seen where he’ll go next – and what he could earn in the process.

=7. Leroy Sane (€288,462 / £248,000)

As things stand, Sane could become one of the most high-profile free agents of 2025, since his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

The winger signed a five-year deal worth €15m per year when he left Manchester City in 2020. Despite City’s immense wealth, his salary at Bayern has been more than two-and-a-half times greater than what he was earning in the Premier League.

Sane has more than 50 goals and 50 assists for Bayern, who are willing to offer him a new contract.

However, since he is now 29 years old, any new deal is predicted to be on a lower salary, which may see him drop out of this top 10.

“There’s no decision yet about Leroy,” Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl said in March. “His current performances provide arguments for a new contract.

“In the end, we try to make decisions within the framework of the points just mentioned. Then we have to discuss: which contracts do we extend, and how does it fit into the overall structure? Leroy, like everyone else, has a chance of getting a new contract.”

6. Kingsley Coman (€326,923 / £281,000)

Coman joined Bayern from Juventus in 2015, when he took a salary worth just over €1m per season.

The conversion of his loan move into a permanent transfer in 2017 saw his wage packet surge to €8m per year, and he more than doubled his earnings by renewing his contract in January 2022.

That came after the France international explored a move away, firing his agent Pini Zahavi for failing to set one up, but he has been at Bayern ever since on a very healthy contract.

“Players with Kingsley Coman’s ability are wanted by clubs all around the world. This contract extension is another example of how attractive our club is at the highest level internationally,” Bayern’s then-CEO Oliver Kahn said when he signed his last extension.

“Kingsley is fully committed to FC Bayern, he’s found his footballing home here. World-class players consider very carefully where they sign their contracts these days. We’re pleased that Kingsley has extended with us long-term: when he’s on the ball, the fans get excited. People come to the stadium to see such players.”

Coman is now on €17m per season, with another two years remaining on his contract. However, Bayern are believed to be open to selling the 28-year-old this summer.

=4. Serge Gnabry (€362,885 / £312,000)

Once labelled as not good enough to play for West Bromwich Albion by Tony Pulis, Gnabry is about to complete his seventh season with Bayern, where he earns €18.87m per season.

And with more than 90 goals for the club to his name, he has progressed over the years to justify his status.

Gnabry was given an €8m annual salary when Bayern signed him from Werder Bremen in 2017. Five years later, he was rewarded with a lucrative contract extension, with his salary shooting up by more than €10m a year.

Bayern will need to make a decision about Gnabry’s future this summer, though, since he is entering the final year of his contract. The current expectation is that he will stay for next season, but it remains to be seen if there could be any new deal further down the line for the 29-year-old.

His output has declined over the past couple of seasons, in contrast to the effective start he made to his Bayern career.

=4. Jamal Musiala (€362,885 / £312,000)

After leaving Chelsea’s academy in 2019, Musiala has gone on to flourish as one of the brightest talents in Europe with Bayern.

The attacking midfielder pockets more than £300,000 per week thanks to a contract extension he signed in February.

He was previously earning €5m per season, but more than trebled his earnings by committing his future to the club until 2030.

“I feel at home both in Munich and at the club with our great fans,” Musiala said at the time of his renewal.

“We’ve got a lot of things we want to achieve. I’m excited for everything that’s to come.”

Still only 22, Musiala is the highest-paid U23 player in the Bundesliga and second in Europe behind Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

3. Joshua Kimmich (€384,615 / £331,000)

Kimmich now has 10 years of service to Bayern under his belt after joining them from RB Leipzig in 2015, a transfer that was agreed while he was still a teenager.

Originally earning €1.19m per year in Munich, Kimmich now earns €20m every season thanks to his latest new deal, which he signed in March.

“At FC Bayern I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals,” he said. “That is what my decision was based on. For me at the moment, there is no better package of team-mates, coaching staff and club environment in order to achieve maximum success. I feel at home here and I am not finished yet.”

It followed contract updates in March 2018 and August 2021 for the versatile midfielder, who should surpass 450 appearances in Bayern colours at this year’s Club World Cup.

Kimmich is the best-paid outfield German player in the world at the moment, even ranking above those playing abroad such as Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz.

2. Manuel Neuer (€403,846 / £347,000)

But the best-paid German player overall is long-serving goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has taken home nearly €200m from Bayern since joining the club in 2011.

Neuer is in fact the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world, despite now being 39 years old. His annual salary is worth €21m.

There is still one year remaining on Neuer’s contract too, thanks to a renewal that was announced in February.

He may split his gametime more next season with Jonas Urbig, but that didn’t stop Bayern keeping Neuer on a high salary that will still be valid after he turns 40.

There aren’t many more iconic goalkeepers in footballing history than Neuer, though. He has won an abundance of trophies over the years and helped revolutionise his position at the prime of his career.

Neuer was named as the best goalkeeper in the world by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics on five separate occasions and was named in the FIFA FIFPRO World 11 for four years in a row between 2013 and 2016.

Back in those days, he was earning less than €160,000 per week, but he has been earning more than €400,000 per week since May 2022.

1. Harry Kane (€480,769 / £413,000)

It was going to take something special to lure Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur after almost two decades on their books, but that’s what Bayern managed to do in 2023.

Bayern forked out a club-record – and Bundesliga record – fee to sign Kane from Spurs, spending €100m for the privilege.

They set aside the same amount of money for his wages, worth €25m per season for a four-year contract. It’s more than double what he was being paid by Spurs; in fact, it’s not far off matching the whole amount he earned over the last 10 years of his Spurs career.

The England captain won the European Golden Shoe in his debut season, but won’t have believed his luck when his long wait for a trophy went on due to Leverkusen beating Bayern to the Bundesliga title.

Kane’s curse could finally be lifted in the coming weeks, which will be music to his ears, given that a desire for trophies was what led him out of north London more so than any financial incentives.

Nevertheless, Kane can’t complain at being the highest-paid English player in Europe, bettered only in the world by Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney.

The 31-year-old, who has 60 Bundesliga goals from his first 60 games in the competition, is still due to be on Bayern’s books until 2027.