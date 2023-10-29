Bayern Munich warned as Liverpool and Man City learn what it will take to lure prized asset

Bayern Munich face a battle to keep one of their key assets at the club as Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City circle.

The German champions have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign and are unbeaten across their opening nine league matches.

However, despite their strong start to the season, the long-term future of Jamal Musiala is very much up in the air at this stage.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the brightest prospects in Europe, but he is deemed to be frustrated by his lack of game time under Thomas Tuchel of late.

Musiala has played 372 minutes of football out of a possible 810 in the Bundesliga this season. In that time, he has produced four goal contributions, but he is by no means a regular starter under Tuchel.

This lack of game time has lead to some speculation surrounding his long-term future as the likes of Liverpool and Man City are both said to be interested in the German international.

Sport 1 chief reporter Kerry Hau has provided some further insight on the situation and has revealed what Bayern will need to do in order to keep the youngster around.

“It is true that he currently has a contract that does not correspond to his performance,” Hau reports.

“He earns eight to nine million from bonuses. That’s not a little for a 20-year-old, but he is still one of the lower earners in the FC Bayern squad.

“It’s not the money that matters to Musiala. He also wants to become a world footballer and then the question arises as to whether he can achieve the title at or with FC Bayern. FC Bayern has to work hard to retain the player in the long term.”

Musiala would be a great addition to the Premier League

The Premier League is home to some of the brightest prospects in the world and Musiala will be well aware of the prestige that comes along.

It’s no secret that Man City are currently exploring long-term replacements for Kevin De Bruyne as the Belgian playmaker isn’t getting any younger.

A move to Liverpool could also be of interest to Musiala as the opportunity to work with a manager like Jurgen Klopp could turn plenty of players’ heads.

The 20-year-old is under contract with Bayern until the summer of 2026 and the club president Herbert Hainer recently gave his take on the situation.

“If other clubs are looking at Jamal Musiala, that doesn’t surprise us,” the club chief admitted.

“He has a contract with us until 2026 and knows what he has at Bayern, he knows that all doors are open to him here. I’d like to have him with us for a very long time.”

There’s no doubt that Musiala will be looking for a more lucrative deal with his next contract and it remains to be seen if Bayern would be prepared to offer the youngster the same amount as Liverpool and Man City.

The German international will also be looking for some assurances over his game time as he clearly has the aspirations to become of the best players in the world.

