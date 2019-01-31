Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Chelsea teenager may not be over

The transfer window is now CLOSED in Germany so there won’t be any move to Bayern Munich for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

However, reporter Dharmesh Sheth says the transfer might yet happen in the summer.

“From Bayern’s point of view, everything seems in place for a summer move – Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are both out of contract and Hudson-Odoi will only have 12 months left on his deal by then, which is a dangerous time for clubs.

“So there are three options – he stays and signs a new deal; he goes to Bayern in the summer; or he stays and runs down his deal, before leaving on a free next summer, but Chelsea would be loathe to let this happen.”

The rumoured exit of Hudson-Odoi was an issue which dragged on for most of the January transfer window.

The English winger handed in a transfer request earlier this week after Chelsea rejected a £35million bid from German champions Bayern Munich.

One of the brightest prospects in English football, Hudson-Odoi has been restricted to FA Cup and Europa League appearances in the main, playing only 61 minutes of Premier League football for the Blues this season.