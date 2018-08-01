Bayern offer update on Pavard and Man Utd, Man City target

Bayern Munich won’t be making an approach for France full-back Benjamin Pavard – but the Bundesliga champions will consider offers for Jerome Boateng.

Pavard has been linked with a big money move from Stuttgart after impressing during Les Bleus’ World Cup triumph in Russia.

Stuttgart has pledged to keep Pavard for at least one more year and Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has dismissed reports his club are keen on the 22-year-old.

He told Bild: “Could Benjamin Pavard replace Boateng in Bayern? No.

“We have Hummels, Sule, Martinez who can play in central defence, Alaba and two young players, Lukas Mai and Chris Richards. There are many qualities.”

But Rummenigge said Bayern would mull over any “serious offers” for Germany defender Boateng, who has been linked with PSG, Manchester United and Manchester City.