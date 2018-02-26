Bayern open talks to sign £52m Arsenal, Spurs attacking target

Bayern Munich have reportedly opened talks with the representatives of Tottenham and Arsenal target Malcom, whose value appears to have risen to £52m.

Bayern have seemingly jumped ahead of the north London duo in the race to sign Bordeaux’s highly-rated winger, who they want to replace veteran Franck Ribery.

Arsenal and Spurs both made moves for the highly-rated 20-year-old in January but Bordeaux stood firm and refused to sell due to their struggles in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian is however expected to move on in the summer, with a fee of around £52million now being mooted, according to Monday’s edition of Bild.

It would appear though that Malcom will not be heading to the Premier League after Bundesliga giants Bayern emerged as the favourites to land the player.

Bayern are looking for long-term successors to Ribery and Arjen Robben, although the latter is expected to be handed a new deal before the end of the season.

As for Malcom, Bordeaux boss Gus Poyet – a former Tottenham favourite – admits that his star man will move on “sooner or later”.

At this stage it would appear that Spurs are more likely than Arsenal to try and rival Bayern for the youngster, although they did bring in Lucas Moura from PSG in January and are still being strongly tipped to sign Fulham wide man Ryan Sessegnon this summer.