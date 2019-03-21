Reports claim Lille winger Nicolas Pepe has been the subject of an €80m transfer bid from Bayern Munich, amid links with Arsenal.

The 23-year-old forward has had a stellar campaign so far this season which has caught the attention of some of Europe’s big hitters, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG also linked with the player.

Pepe has 17 goals and eight assists in Ligue 1 this term, and Lille boss Cristophe Galtier recently admitted the club would do well to keep him beyond this summer.

Lille’s president recently slapped an €80m price tag on his head, with Arsenal and Liverpool having been credited with interested, while the player himself has now offered a cryptic update on his future.

“My representatives take care of my future, I am focused on Lille for the rest of the season,” Pepe told Canal, per Football Espana.

“My future league? I do not have a preference.”

Meanwhile, a report from BeIN Sports claims that Bayern are hoping to beat competition from the Premier League with a £69m bid.

The report suggests that sportswear giants Adidas will help with the fee, which would make Pepe the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!