Bayern president admits deal is on to sign Man City star

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed that the German giants are working on a deal to bring Manchester City’s Leroy Sane to the Allianz Arena.

A recent report in the Daily Record recently claimed that Bayern ‘have been granted permission’ to speak to the City attacker, who has not had as much game time as he would have liked this season.

The report added that City have taken a ‘pragmatic’ stance on the 23-year-old and that while they ‘would prefer to retain’ him they accept that his ongoing refusal to extend a contract that expires in 2021 will eventually harm his value.

And Sane is ‘unhappy with his status’ so City could cut their losses.

When asked about Sane recently, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sport Bild: “I don’t comment on names.

“We will try to do something for the new season, so we must also clarify how much money we have available for it.”

However, Hoeness has now confirmed that the Bavarians are interested in signing Sane.

“We are dealing with this player,” Hoeness told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

