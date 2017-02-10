Bayern president condemns Costa’s ‘desperate’ attempt

Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa has been warned by club president Uli Hoeness that his attempts to get a new deal will not work.

Costa admitted to the press last week that he could depart the German side in the summer, with clubs from China, England, Spain and France offering him a new home.

But Hoeness has now responded to the player’s actions in a strict manner, declaring that his behaviour will not help his pursuit for a better-paid contract.

In an interview with TZ, Hoeness claimed Costa’s actions were: “A desperate attempt to get a higher salary.

The Bayern present added: “That doesn’t work with us. He can try 10 more times. He is certainly not a hardship case.”

Costa has only made eight starts for Bayern this season, struggling to dislodge first-choice Arjen Robben from the starting 11. The winger did, however, score the winning goal for Bayern in their German Cup victory over Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

FCB’s manager Carlo Ancelotti has denied claims that the player is unhappy, declaring: “I didn’t read the interview, but I speak to him regularly, he is satisfied to be here.

“When it comes to the happiness or the sadness of the player, there are agents who maybe want to put pressure on the club, who want to be more involved.”