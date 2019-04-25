Bayern president confirms club still want Hudson-Odoi despite injury

Bayern Munich have not been put off by the injury sustained by Callum Hudson-Odoi and will continue their pursuit of the Chelsea winger.

The young England star has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon, with some believing it could affect Bayern’s stance on targeting the player.

The Bundesliga giants have made no secrets of their interest in Hudson-Odoi, who they believe is capable of earning a starting place in their lineup. Veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are on their way out at the end of the season, and Hudson-Odoi is seen as someone who can inject fresh energy into their attack.

And despite Hudson-Odoi being set for six months on the sidelines, Bayern are not dropping their interest. Club president Uli Hoeness has revealed: “[Chairman] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and [sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic have said that he is an interesting player.

“I think we keep thinking about it. But he’s just [been] on the operating table. Therefore it makes no sense to comment on this.”

Chelsea are also keeping their trust in him despite the injury. They are reportedly planning to offer Hudson-Odoi a new contract of around £100,000-per-week, as his current deal expires in 2020 – but the winger is still hesitant over signing it.