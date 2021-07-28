Chelsea have had any hopes of landing Robert Lewandowski quashed by Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer.

The Blues were linked with an ambitious move for the Polish legend as they search for a new striker.

After breaking Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga single-season scoring record, Lewandowski had a disappointing Euro 2020 as his country failed to progress past the group stages.

He netted 41 times in Germany’s top-flight last term before scoring three at the European Championships.

At 32-years-old, this summer could be the superstar’s final chance to secure a big-money move elsewhere in Europe. But it seems he is content at the German champions and Hainer has reiterated this.

Speaking to Goal, he said: “Firstly, in my opinion, Lewandowski is best striker in the world. We are so happy that we have him in our team.

“He still has two more years on his contract. He will definitely play those with Bayern Munch. I said it already a few weeks ago – I could imagine him staying with us for even longer.

“He will honour his contract. He will definitely play the next two seasons here in Bayern Munich.”

Lewandowski’s contract expires in 2023 when he will be 34-years-old. The centre-forward has scored an astonishing 294 goals in 329 games for Bayern Munich since his £45million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

He has been the Bundesliga’s top scorer for six of past eight seasons.

Overall, Lewandowski has won nine Bundesliga titles in his career; two with Dortmund and seven with Bayern Munich.

Arguably, though, his greatest accomplishment came in 2020 when he lifted the Champions League trophy.

This came after being on the losing side in the 2013 final when Dortmund lost to Bayern at Wembley.

He went on to win Best FIFA Man’s Player 2020 before lifting the Super Cup and Club World Cup later that year.

Hainer shuts down Haaland talk

Hainer made it clear that Bayern are not in the running to try and prise Erling Haaland away from Dortmund.

He dismissed talk of the Norwegian being Lewandowski’s potential replacement any time soon.

Hainer responded to these suggestions by saying: “No. As I said, Robert will definitely be here for the next two seasons with Bayern. Then we will look for a successor.”

Haaland has been the subject of heavy speculation linking him away from Dortmund.

Chelsea were the team deemed most likely to acquire his services but the striker ruled out there being any substance to the speculation.