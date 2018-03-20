Bayern ready to replace Lewandowski with £100m Liverpool man

Bayern Munich will reportedly target £100m-rated Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The Poland international is being strongly tipped to make an £80million move to Real Madrid at the end of the season and Firmino is a realistic target to replace him, according to a report in the New York Times.

The Brazilian has been outstanding playing in a central striking role this campaign, scoring 24 goals in all competitions in a lethal front three which also includes Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

New York Times reporter Rory Smith has suggested that Bayern are monitoring the 26-year-old as a contingency plan if Lewandowski decides to quit the Bundesliga for Spain.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

Speaking on the BBC’s Monday Night Club, Smith said: “Firmino is the most complete modern centre-forward in the world.

“In that role – I’m not saying he’s the best centre-forward in the world, let me make that clear.

“But in that nine-and-a-half role that worked in a lot of those modern systems, where the focal point of the attack – and I hate the term false nine because now that means small man playing up front to someone who is not good at being a striker.

“But that role where your job is to drop off and create space and the two wingers come inside to overlap you as the forward.

“Firmino is the best player at that in the world. Wrighty mentioned Salah to Madrid – if Lewandowski signs for Real Madrid this summer, if I was Liverpool I would be really worried about Firmino and Bayern Munich.”

More from Planet Sport: T365 Recall: Tomic’s 28-minute defeat to Nieminen (Tennis365)