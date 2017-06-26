Bayern set to pull the plug on £132m Alexis Sanchez deal

Bayern Munich have reportedly gone cold on the idea of signing Alexis Sanchez upon realisation that the player would cost them £132m over the duration of a four-year deal.

The Bundesliga giants had seemingly been favourites to land the forward, who now has 12 months left on his Arsenal contract.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also reportedly keen on the Chilean, but Arsenal do not want to sell the former Barcelona and Udinese man to a direct Premier League rival.

But now an avenue to Bayern appears to have been blocked off too after German publication Kicker claimed that the German giants are unwilling to make that degree of investment – which presumably equates to a transfer fee of around £50m and wages of around £400,000 a week.

Reports in Monday’s English claimed that Sanchez could be used in an exchange deal for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, while Sanchez’s Chile teammate Arturo Vidal also tried to tempt the player to join him in Bavaria.

“We’ll see if Alexis is coming. I do not know yet,” he said.

“I know him very well. He is a spectacular player. And we would certainly improve with him.”