Coman arrested on suspicion of domestic violence – report

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman was reportedly taken into police custody on Monday evening after being questioned over allegations of domestic violence against his former girlfriend.

Multiple reports in France claimed the 21-year-old was arrested in the Paris suburb of Chessy.

Coman reportedly admitted the assault and was released later in the day.

The player, who has 11 France caps to his name, will reportedly be tried at the end of summer. It’s claimed Coman will plead guilty at the trial, with a verdict expected in September at the earliest.

It is not yet known whether the player will face a custodial sentence.

The alleged incident was reported to have happened in Coman’s house, where the player’s former partner used his Instagram account in order to promote a sponsor in a post.

His ex-girlfriend was injured in the attack and will be signed off of work for eight days.

Coman has enjoyed a successful career to date, having won the Serie A and Coppa Italia with Juventus, before winning the Bundesliga twice with Bayern Munich after signing on loan.

It was announced in April that Bayern had exercised their option to turn the player’s loan deal into a permanent €20million deal, with Coman signing a deal with Bayern to the summer of 2020.