Leon Goretzka has revealed his reasoning behind snubbing the chance to join Liverpool in 2018 to sign for Bayern Munich instead.

The Germany international impressed with Schalke before heading to Bundesliga rivals Bayern on a free transfer.

Anfield chief Jurgen Klopp had been interested in the midfielder, who played a key role in Bayern’s treble-winning campaign last season.

And the 25-year-old has now explained Liverpool’s interest, telling The Athletic: “They were a consideration, of course.

“They’re a great club, and their development since Klopp came has been amazing. We’re all a little proud of him winning the title.

“But I took a long time making my decision. I was 100 per cent sure that Bayern was the right move for me.”

Goretzka returned from the first lockdown looking bulkier and stronger, a move that surprised many.

He added: “Nobody knew what was happening and we had a lot of time to think. I asked myself: what can I do to develop further as a human being?

“It was an opportunity to take stock, listen to the voice inside of you and redefine your goals.

“The extra muscle is only the most visible part of that. Not playing gave me a chance to do work on the body in a way you can’t do under normal circumstances, as you’d need two or three days to recover.

“I had spells when I was a bit heavier there as well, and I felt good about that. But the problem was that small injuries took away the focus on the big picture.

“You’re too busy putting out fires, there wasn’t time to attempt reaching the next level. Luckily, I was able to do that.

“It makes sense to recharge your batteries during breaks. But I’m a firm believer that you get more power from working harder. And that’s the result right now.”

Portugal star discusses Liverpool links

A Portugal centre-back has refused to rule out a potential January switch to Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp still ponders defensive reinforcements.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo featured a three-page interview with Olympiacos star Ruben Semedo on Sunday, in which he commented on the interest.

The 26-year-old struggled during his time in LaLiga with Villarreal, having joined from Sporting in a €14million deal in 2017.

He eventually ended up in Greece after a loan return to his homeland with Rio Ave. The imposing defender has since forged a name for himself at Olympiacos.

His form there has seen Semedo win a first cap for Portugal and attact the attention of top clubs.

One of those is Liverpool, who are in need of defensive help after season-ending injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

O Jogo questioned Semedo over the Reds’ need for a replacement for Van Dijk, to which he responded (as cited by Sport Witness): “Oh, only difficult questions.” Read more…