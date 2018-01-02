Bayern star offered huge pay rise to make Chelsea switch

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal regarding a possible January transfer.

The Blues have been linked with the Chile star for some time but are now said to be ready to make a concrete offer for the player.

The 30-year-old is under contract with the German giants until 2019, but Bild states that Bayern may be tempted to cash in on Vidal if the player wants out.

The former Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus ace, who has won 97 international caps, is said to have been offered a four-year, double your money offer by the Blues – a deal that would be tough to turn down at his age.

Vidal has scored 13 Bundesliga goals in 71 appearances for Bayern since his €37million switch from Juve in the summer of 2015.