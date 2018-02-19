Bayern star shortlists two Prem sides should €42m transfer fail

James Rodriguez has reportedly told his agent to hook him up with either Arsenal or Liverpool should Bayern Munich fail to agree a deal to turn his loan move into a permanent transfer.

The Colombian star has been in fine form in the Bundesliga this season and Bayern have already signalled their intentions to turn his two-year loan arrangement into a permanent transfer.

Despite initially struggling under Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian’s replacement Jupp Heynckes has given the former Monaco and Porto star a pivotal role in the side – and he has responded by scoring four times and creating six goals.

Sport.de report that moves are already afoot to convert his loan move to a full transfer with the top brass at Bayern very happy with his efforts and performances so far.

However, the Daily Mirror claims he has already instructed his agent to work on a back-up plan – with both Arsenal and Liverpool credited as possible destinations by the player.

However, it’s also claimed Rodriguez is open to the possibility of a loan recall by Real Madrid, given the club could change managers themselves this summer.

Zinedine Zidane finds himself under increasingly pressure over their poor La Liga form, though the club are well placed to win through to the last eight of the Champions League, the Frenchman is likely to be replaced.

His loan move to Bayern includes a clause that will enable the German side to sign James for €42million (£37million) and the fee is unlikely to scare off Bayern, or indeed, any Premier League side.