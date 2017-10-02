Bayern star slams Ancelotti and makes astonishing training claim

Arjen Robben has ripped into departed manager Carlo Ancelotti after claiming his training methods at Bayern Munich were ‘amateurish’.

The 58-year-old Italian had his contract terminated by Bayern Munich last week after their 3-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League, despite a largely successful 15 months in the role.

Robben refused to publicly back the former Chelsea and AC Milan manager after their Parc des Princes loss – and now the Dutch winger has gone one step forward by massively criticising his methods.

Asked about Ancelotti’s time at the club, Robben said: “There’s better training at my son’s youth team [than under Ancelotti].”

Furthertmore, it’s claimed in the German media that both Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm complained to Bayern officials regarding Ancelotti’s training methods last term.

However, Ancelotti kept his job after steering the Bundesliga giants to the title, before a worse than expected start to this season saw the axe fall.