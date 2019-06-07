Bayern star would welcome Leroy Sane with open arms

Joshua Kimmich has admitted he would love Manchester City‘s Leroy Sane to join him at Bayern Munich in an interview with Bild.

Sane have been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester this summer after finding appearances harder to come by due to the superb form of Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva.

Bayern have released stalwart winger Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer and so are struggling for depth in the wide areas. A winger the quality of Leroy Sane would definitely help to deal with the double departure of two Bayern legends.

Bayern have already completed the defensive signings of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard this summer and will be looking to make more investments over the summer.

The Bundesliga champions won the league for the seventh consecutive season but failed in their pursuit of European glory, being knocked out in the last 16 by eventual winners Liverpool.

Now, Kimmich has admitted he would love Sane to join him at the Allianz Arena.

The right-back feels his national international team-mate has not been able to reach his full potential at City due to a lack of opportunities, as he told Bild: “I would like to have Leroy at Bayern, that would send the right message.

“He is a player who would be a good fit at Bayern. I think he is a very good player.

“He has great potential but was not allowed to play at City last season, which I cannot understand.

“But it is his decision and the task of those responsible to convince him.

“If I was in the club’s position, I would certainly buy him.”

Get the latest personalised City products on our new TEAMtalk Manchester City shop!