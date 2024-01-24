Bayern superstar Klopp rates highly ready to fill glaring Liverpool midfield hole but Man City also lying in wait

Liverpool have been tipped to make a big play to land Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich ahead of their Premier League rivals.

The Reds are already known to have entered the race to sign the 28-year-old, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is yet to reach an agreement over a new deal with the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Kimmich would therefore be available on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, which could force Bayern into selling one of their key midfielders at the end of the season for a relatively modest fee.

According to Bild, Liverpool and Manchester City are both closely monitoring Kimmich’s situation with a view to making a potential move at the end of the current campaign – although more recently, Newcastle have also been tipped to make a move of their own.

“He’s in the final year of his deal at Bayern and they would like to celebrate a purchase price rather than lose him for free,” said Bild journalist Christian Falk.

“They could lose if he does not extend. And that’s where Manchester City and Liverpool come in. Thiago is always injured at Liverpool and his contract is running out, [Jordan] Henderson has left, there is a bit of space in midfield and Jurgen Klopp of course knows how important Kimmich is.

“[Jorg] Schmadtke, the sporting director [at Liverpool], has good connections in the Bundesliga. So, Klopp is also now in the race for Kimmich.”

Kimmich also hinted at being unhappy with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel after his decision to substitute the midfielder after just 64 minutes of the shock 1-0 defeat to Werder Bremen last Sunday.

Asked if he was annoyed by the substitution, Kimmich said after the game: “Of course I always want to be on the pitch for 90 minutes, especially when we’re behind. That’s normal, it’s the same for every player. Everyone wants to do everything they can to help the team win.’

Kimmich also had a bit of a dig at his teammates for showing complacency during their defeat, a loss which leaves them six points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga after 18 games.

He added: “I don’t think the defeat was deserved, but you could tell that Bremen were hungrier [to win] than we were.

“And that must not happen to us at this stage of the season. You don’t get the feeling that we know what was at stake.”

Kimmich to offer true defensive midfield protection

In terms of what Kimmich could bring to the Liverpool midfield, the German is a natural defensive midfielder who can also fill in at right-back if needed.

But that defensive role is something the Reds have had an issue with since Fabinho and Henderson, to a lesser extent, have left.

Alexis Mac Allister has done his best in the position but is more used to playing further forward, while Wataru Endo was performing well in the front of the back four before he left for the Asia Cup.

However, with Liverpool almost certain not to do any business in the remaining days of the January window, Klopp will have to muddle through with what he has as the Reds push all four fronts for more trophy success this season.

