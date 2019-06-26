Bayern turn attentions to £94m Liverpool-linked winger after Sane news

Bayern Munich will reportedly turn their attentions to Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele after being disappointed in their pursuit of Leroy Sane.

Sane has been repeatedly linked with a move to Bavaria this summer, with Bayern understood to have seen a bid for the winger turned down.

Bayern’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been vocal about his admiration for the player, and confirmed earlier this month that the Bundesliga champions would make a renewed bid to sign Sane, as long as the player asked to leave The Etihad.

Despite this, recent reports have suggested that the former Schalke forward remains locked in contract talks at the Etihad and that he has told pals that he is happy to extend his time in England.

City are also believed to be demanding £90million for Sane and, according to Bild, the German champions have now been forced to look at other options.

Arsenal target Yannick Carrasco is mentioned, but Barcelona’s Dembele is the man who has emerged as the firm ‘Plan B’ for Bayern.

Barcelona splashed out an initial fee of just over £90million to sign the World Cup winner from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, to help cover for the loss of Neymar, and want that same fee back if they are to sell.

We recently reported that the winger’s intermediaries have told Liverpool that Dembele is available, and that they are one of his preferred destinations, but suggestions then emerged that the Reds had been told to pay £94m to land him.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has in the past stated his desire to keep the 22-year-old, while the Spanish press have also suggested that they are counting on their expensive signings – including Philippe Coutinho – to form a new core.

