Bayern were Coutinho Plan B with report revealing Liverpool request

Philippe Coutinho wanted to rejoin Liverpool this summer once it became apparent he was allowed to leave Barcelona – and only agreed on a move to Bayern Munich once the Premier League transfer window had shut and the move became impossible.

Coutinho has ended a miserable 19-month spell with Barcelona to join Bayern Munich in a high-profile transfer.

Barcelona say Bayern Munich will pay €8.5million (£7.8m) to sign Coutinho on loan for the season, as well as taking on the player’s wages, with the arrangement fixing a permanent deal for the Bundesliga champions at €120m (£109.8m) next summer.

Coutinho was presented before the media on Monday afternoon and admits he is relishing the challenge ahead in the Bundesliga.

However, The Athletic claims that Coutinho ‘made it clear’ that he would prefer a move back to Anfield after being linked to Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United over the summer.

The report added that Klopp came to the conclusion that Coutinho would not improve Liverpool enough to invest such huge figures in an expensive loan move.

Liverpool were linked with a move for Coutinho over the summer, and while Klopp suggested they considered the option, he stated that they “could not afford it”.

“It sounds a bit strange, but we could not afford it,” Klopp told Goal.

“We have already spent the cash that we got for him.

“We were reluctant to hand him over [last January], but Barcelona forced us with money, so to speak. The move makes sense for both sides. He’s a super player and a great boy.

“He is a world-class footballer who can change games in the right environment.”

