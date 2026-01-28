Man Utd find €55m ‘missing piece’ to complete ‘jigsaw’ as Liverpool threat emerges after ‘talks’

Manchester United are interested in bringing Bazoumana Toure to Old Trafford, according to a report, but the Red Devils are facing competition from Liverpool for a striker for whom they have already held talks.

Links between Man Utd and Hoffenheim winger Toure emerged in late December 2025, with CaughtOffSide reporting that the Red Devils are among the clubs that have been monitoring him.

The report noted interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United in the Ivory Coast international winger as well.

Man Utd really like Bazoumana Toure

Sports Boom has brought an update on Toure’s situation, claiming that Man Utd are still keen on the 19-year-old, who is valued between €50million and €55m (up to £48m, $65.6m) by his club, Hoffenheim.

Man Utd watched the teenager in action for the Ivory Coast during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Man Utd recruitment team has been so impressed by Toure that it believes that the winger is the ‘missing piece’ for the Red Devils’ ‘attacking jigsaw’.

However, Man Utd are not the only club that are keen on Toure.

Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis are also said to be interested in the Ivorian winger.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly wants Toure to compete with Bukayo Saka.

Toure has been on the books of Hoffenheim since February 2025 and is under contract at the German club until the summer of 2029.

The teenage gem has scored two goals and given eight assists in 30 appearances for Hoffenheim so far in his career.

Hoffenheim are third in the Bundesliga table at the moment, having picked up 39 points from 19 matches.

Man Utd face Liverpool competition for Mohamed Kader Meite

On January 27, 2026, The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons reported that Man Utd have ‘held talks’ with the representatives of Rennes striker Mohamed Kader Meite.

Aarons claimed that Man Utd are now ‘considering’ making a concrete move for the 18-year-old, noting interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal as well.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has previously reported interest in Meite from Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa, among other clubs.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now claimed that Liverpool are interested in Meite, too.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “Yeah, I think with Kader Meite, Liverpool and Chelsea are the ones to watch from the Premier League.”

Harry Maguire wants Man Utd stay

Chelsea have been linked with Harry Maguire, but sources have told us that the English defender wants to stay at Man Utd.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Maguire’s top priority is to sign a new contract with Man Utd.

There is interest in the central defender from clubs in Italy, Spain and Saudi Arabia, but he would prefer to stay at Old Trafford.

Sources have told us that Maguire believes that his performances have shown Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick how valuable he is to the team.

Bailey has reported that Man Utd themselves are open to keeping Maguire and plan to discuss terms over a new contract.

