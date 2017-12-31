BBC pundit compares Liverpool star to Lionel Messi

Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright believes Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has a “Lionel Messi vibe” about his game.

Salah scored his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season since joining Liverpool from Roma in the summer as the Reds fought back to beat Leicester 2-1.

Despite only costing £36.9million, the forward has exceeded expectations since his arrival at Anfield, and Wright has offered perhaps the biggest praise yet.

“I’m not saying he is as good as who I am going to say but dare I say it,” Wright told Match of the Day.

“He reminds me of [Lionel] Messi, the scampering way he plays, he has a Messi vibe.”

Gary Lineker was not convinced, arguing: “He’s good but come on, let’s be realistic.”

Alan Shearer did not extend to such compliments, but still reserved praise for the Egyptian.

“He got in so many good positions, he can play anywhere across the front line,” he said.

“Such quick feet, the way he gets away from defenders, they know that once he is there they can’t touch him.

“You can’t go anywhere near him, the balance is superb.

“The goal [second one] has everything about it, strength, precision, power, pace and accuracy with the finish. That’s what won the game.”

