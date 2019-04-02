Alan Shearer has compared the way Liverpool are digging out wins to the way Sir Alex Ferguson’s multiple-Premier League winning team did.

Liverpool went back to the summit above Manchester City on Sunday thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s stoppage-time own goal, which followed a late James Milner penalty that saw the Reds past Fulham before the international break.

According to Shearer, the method of such wins has shows Liverpool are capable of going all the way and clinching their first Premier League title.

“Liverpool got lucky and did not deserve to beat Tottenham,” the former Newcastle striker told The Sun. “But the way they won was like Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United – it was about great character and sheer endeavour.

“Finding a way to win those games is a great trait to have,” he added. “Sometimes you think: ‘Is Liverpool’s name on the trophy?”

Liverpool – who are two points clear of City – have played a game more than the reigning Premier League champions, who next play Cardiff at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The Reds then go to Southampton on Friday, before both sides’ attention switches to cup competitions, with both clubs in Champions League action and City looking to reach the FA Cup semi-finals by beating Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit has taken the opposite view to Shearer, saying that Liverpool must shake off the “nervousness” running through the team if they are to win the league.