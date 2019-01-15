Fabinho’s ability to switch between central midfield and central defence could force Dejan Lovren into “looking for new employers” this summer, according to BBC pundit Garth Crooks.

The Brazilian star was asked to step in as an emergency centre-half at Brighton on Saturday, with Lovren nursing a hamstring injury and joining Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on the sidelines.

But rather than flap in the unfamiliar role, Fabinho proved one of Liverpool’s star men as Jurgen Klopp’s side ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win on the south coast – much to the German’s delight.

Asked if Fabinho could play in defence again if needed, Klopp replied: “He is a brilliant player and I am happy that he can play (against Brighton) – it’s now pretty clear (that he can play in defence).

“It’s not like it came one attack after the other from Brighton. We had the ball most of the time, so then it makes sense to have a good footballer in that position.

“I think Brighton tried a little bit to bring the long balls and (Glenn) Murray around him. That’s what they did, by the way, against Joe Gomez in the home game as well.

“He did well in these situations and with the ball it’s absolutely clear. He has a defending brain and can do it in different positions, it’s good.”

And Crooks was also so impressed by what he saw, he reckons Fabinho’s ability to play in central defence could result in Lovren – fourth-choice under Klopp – being moved on at the end of the season.

“This player [Fabinho] has become a far more important addition to the Liverpool set-up than I first realised,” Crooks said.

“The Brazilian enforcer looks better at centre-back than he does in midfield.

“At least that’s how it appeared against a Brighton side who made life difficult for the league leaders but struggled to really hurt them.

“When there was the slightest threat, Fabinho snuffed it out. His positioning throughout the match was quite impressive.

“Any more displays like that and Dejan Lovren might have to start looking for new employers.”

Fabinho saw his name linked with a spurious move to PSG late last year – but the former Monaco man was quick to criticise the press for what he felt was ‘mischief-making’.

