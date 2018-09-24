BBC pundit slaughters Arsenal star for appalling celebration

Alexandre Lacazette may have scored one of the goals of the weekend – but the Arsenal striker’s celebrations didn’t sit too well with one BBC pundit.

The former Lyon striker has earned himself a regular slot in Unai Emery’s Gunners side in recent weeks and struck his second goal of the season during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Everton at Emirates Stadium.

Garth Crooks, not known for his warm persona, was quick to congratulate the Frenchman for the strike, but was otherwise none too impressed by what followed.

Lacazette’s tally for Arsenal now stands at an relatively impressive 19 in 45 appearances, but despite naming him in his Team of the Week and offering him his congratulations for his goal, his antics didn’t exactly go down well with the BBC pundit.

“In the end, one goal was enough to win the game against Everton, and when you score a superb goal like Alexandre Lacazette’s one for Arsenal, you are entitled to celebrate,” Crooks incorrectly wrote after incorrectly suggesting the scoreline finished 1-0.

“What I don’t get is the appalling disco jig that follows. Why spoil such a wonderful finish with such a spine-chilling dance? What’s wrong with punching the air or running to the crowd?”

Lacazette was fortunate to still be on the field prior to unleashing his rocket, given Emery was close to withdrawing him before scoring.

Asked whether he almost brought him off after the game, Emery admitted: “It’s not important, but yes.

✅ Five wins in a row

✅ Auba and Laca both on the scoresheet

✅ First clean sheet of the season 🕺 Arsenal fans heading into work this morning… pic.twitter.com/qJ7aky1F9i — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 24, 2018

“At that point we needed a change to stop their attacking moments but then we scored and I decided to think again.”

Lacazette wasn’t the only one to receive praise criticism this weekend with Emery also admitting he does not understand the abuse one Gunners favourite appears to attract.

