Alisson Becker has been labelled as a “lifesaver” by a delighted Jurgen Klopp after the goalkeeper’s added time save against Napoli kept Liverpool in the Champions League.

Leading 1-0 through Mohamed Salah’s 12th of the season, the Brazil international produced a point-blank block from substitute Arkadiusz Milik to ensure his side got the exact scoreline they needed to progress to the knockout stage.

“The goal Mo scored – what a goal, unbelievable – but the save Ali (Allison) made I have no words for that. That was the lifesaver tonight,” said Klopp of his £65million summer signing.

“It was not only one save. He had a lot of things to do tonight. How cool and calm he was with the ball helps us a lot in our build-up situations. When he comes out for crosses he is outstanding.

“And, yes, that save was just incredible, but if we don’t defend the whole pitch like we defended, Ali cannot make 20 saves like the last one.

“He did it…incredible, unbelievable. I never saw something similar.”

Klopp believes the win over Napoli – together with the fact that Liverpool progressed from arguably the toughest-ever Champions League group – proves that this side are capable of challenging on two fronts this season.

Klopp told BT Sport: “Wow, what a game. I am not sure a manager could be prouder of a team than I am.

“The only good thing about the first game at Napoli was that we were our ugly brothers and it wasn’t us at all. Today, we had an opportunity to show more than we did in Italy and the boys played an outstanding game.

“The way we pressed them meant they had to change their game and they had no real key for us.

“UEFA probably thought they could continue the competition without Liverpool, but not yet. I said if we went out, it wouldn’t have been tonight, it would have been in Napoli when we deserved to lose, but tonight we deserved to win.”

