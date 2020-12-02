Beaming Lampard fails to hide big Giroud hint after stellar Chelsea display

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that Olivier Giroud has made a strong case for a start against Leeds on Saturday after his four-goal haul against Sevilla.

Giroud netted a perfect hat-trick followed by a left-footed penalty to sweep aside the Spaniards in the Champions League.

Chelsea had earlier secured progression to the last 16, so victory was not crucial. However, Giroud’s display was just that in his hunt for more game time.

Indeed, it was the Frenchman who sent Chelsea to the knockout stages last week with a headed goal against Rennes.

Asked after Wednesday’s game about whether he has merited a start on Saturday, Lampard was guarded. However, he admitted to the size of the feat that Giroud had achieved.

“We’ll have to see – it’s a tight turnaround but it’s four goals in a game,” the manager told BT Sport.

“It’s not just his performance but when you play him and utilise his strengths and his speed, there’s a real balance in the rest of the team.”

The Chelsea boss: “Four goals at this level and the quality of the goals… the individual aspects from Olivier and the team aspects in the first half, from back to front the team were great.

“[It was an] amazing solo performance from Olivier. [I’m] delighted with him, delighted with the team. This is a difficult place to come. There were moments in the first half where it was tough and we dealt with it.”

Giroud’s haul also marked a significant moment for French football. The performance means that he has now overtaken Zinedine Zidane for goals in the Champions League.

Lampard hails reliable Giroud

“Olivier is reliable, full stop. Not just for us but his international goals for France, he’s up there with great French individuals,” Lampard said.

“That’s a great stat about Zidane but I’m not too bothered about that in a way. But I am bothered about what he gives us on the pitch.

“There couldn’t be a team-mate there that the players are happier for because of the way Olivier is around the training pitch and in the games.”

Chelsea have the chance to extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches in all competitions when they face Leeds.