Beating Liverpool will be a piece of cake, claims Real Madrid legend

A Real Madrid legend has stoked the flames ahead of the Champions League final later this month by stating beating Liverpool will “be a piece of cake” for his former club.

While the bookies are finding a hard time separating Jurgen Klopp’s side with the two-time defending champions, former player Real Madrid great and Honorary President Paco Gento insists Los Blancos will have little trouble preventing the Reds winning the competition a sixth time.

Gento is considered one of Real Madrid’s all-time greats and asked if he thinks his club will win the May 26 showpiece, he responded: “That goes without saying, it will be a piece of cake.”

Gento, now 84, was part of the Real side that won five European Cups in a row between 1956 and 1960 alongside legendary attackers Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas, spoke about his excitement ahead of the Kiev showdown.

“Everyone gets excited by these kind of games.

“Everyone wants to be there to support the team and cheer them on to win another European Cup and continue this great run we’re in and which we have always enjoyed.

“Madrid cannot let this chance slip – finals are to be won, not played and Real Madrid know what is at stake.”

Liverpool, who could use the words as some additional motivation, have scored 17 goals in six Champions League knockout games so far, while their eventual 7-6 aggregate win over Roma was the highest scoring semi-final in the competition’s history.

