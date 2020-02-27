Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has impressed in difficult circumstances and deserves lots of praise for the job he has done at Manchester United so far.

That’s according to his former United teammate David Beckham, who, while speaking to Sky Sports, insists the Norwegian deserves time to prove himself in the hotseat.

After a troubling start to the season, United are up to fifth place in the Premier League and through to the latter stages of both the Europa League and the FA Cup.

And Beckham said: “I think he’s doing a good job.

“The fact that he’s stepped in and stepped up, and that he continues to be positive about players, he’s got that from the boss [Sir Alex Ferguson]. He would never criticise a player from his club and Ole has been exactly the same.

“He’s still learning but he will protect his players and protect Manchester United. All of the fans will be behind him because he’s a great person and because of what he’s done for Manchester United over the years.”

Beckham, who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League with United, said he is still a huge Red Devils fan.

However, he accepts the club were always going to suffer a downturn once Ferguson departed and he also cited the exit of key players as well as the exit of former chief executive David Gill as key factors.

“When that success is being had by Manchester City or Liverpool it’s always going to be talked about. There was always going to be a transition period, especially when Alex Ferguson stepped down.

“You had David Gill working at the club too and the players stopped playing, Giggsy (Ryan Giggs), Scholesy (Paul Scholes) and the Nevs (Gary and Phil Neville), they all stopped playing so there was always going to be a period when they weren’t as successful.

“Is it hard to watch them now? No because I’m a real Manchester United fan and whatever the situation, I love watching them play.

“But let’s hope it doesn’t last for too much longer that we go without trophies because we are one of the biggest clubs in the world and not many clubs have that tradition.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer is reported to have plans to sell two United players in order to make room for Jack Grealish in the squad.